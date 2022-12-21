Home Technology Ubisoft begins moving players away from Stadia – Gamereactor
by admin
Ubisoft has outlined how it will move those who previously owned games on Stadia to other platforms. The PC version of a game someone owns on Google Stadia will be given away for free.

In a new blog post from Ubisoft, the company revealed that those who own games that support cross-platform progression, such as Far Cry 6 or Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, no matter which platform they’re playing on, Both can continue from where they left off.

There’s a slight hiccup with this migration in the form of in-game currency that won’t carry over to the PC version of the Stadia game. Therefore, gamers who own Ubisoft titles on Stadia are strongly advised to spend all in-game currency while they have it.

As Stadia’s shutdown date looms in January, many gaming companies are hoping to avoid backlash by migrating those who own games on Stadia to a different platform. Ubisoft’s strategy looks reasonable now, but with Stadia’s swift shutdown, many may be unhappy.

