Stress: symptoms, causes and remedies

Lo stress it is a common condition in modern life that can have a significant impact on a person’s physical and mental health. It is a psychophysical response to an event or task perceived as excessive or dangerous to manage. In this article, we will explore the symptoms, causes and remedies for the stress control.

Symptoms of stress

Lo stress it can manifest itself in different forms and can affect a person’s body, mind and behavior. Here are some of the most common symptoms:

Physical symptoms : headache, fatigue, sleep disturbances, muscle tension and pain, gastrointestinal problems.

: headache, fatigue, sleep disturbances, muscle tension and pain, gastrointestinal problems. Emotional symptoms: anxiety, irritability, depression, feeling sad.

Figure 1 – Anxiety and intrusive thoughts are two of the possible symptoms of stress. [Fonte: https://studialtea.it/]

behavioral symptoms : increased or decreased appetite, excessive use of alcohol or drugs, social isolation, compulsive behaviors.

: increased or decreased appetite, excessive use of alcohol or drugs, social isolation, compulsive behaviors. cognitive symptoms: difficulty concentrating or thinking clearly, constant feeling of worry.

It is important to note that symptoms can vary from person to person and can also be influenced by factors such as personality and living environment.

Cause

The causes of stress they can be multiple and vary from individual to individual. These are defined as “stressors”, i.e. stressful events such as tasks perceived as pressing and excessive or life difficulties. Some common factors that can contribute to the onset of stress include:

Work pressures : tight deadlines, high workloads, stressful working environment.

: tight deadlines, high workloads, stressful working environment. Life events : loss of a loved one, divorce, financial problems, significant changes in life even positive but very challenging.

: loss of a loved one, divorce, financial problems, significant changes in life even positive but very challenging. Relationship problems : family or marital conflicts, communication problems, social isolation.

: family or marital conflicts, communication problems, social isolation. Unhealthy lifestyles: lack of exercise, poor diet, lack of adequate sleep.

How to manage stress

Fortunately, there are many effective strategies for manage stress and improve overall well-being. Here are some helpful tips:

Physical activity : Regular exercise can help reduce stress and improve mood.

: Regular exercise can help reduce stress and improve mood. Relaxation techniques Like meditation, deep breathing and yoga can promote relaxation and reduce anxiety.

Like meditation, deep breathing and yoga can promote relaxation and reduce anxiety. Social support : Sharing concerns with friends, family, or a counselor can be of great help.

: Sharing concerns with friends, family, or a counselor can be of great help. Time management : Organizing tasks efficiently and setting priorities can reduce feelings of overload.

: Organizing tasks efficiently and setting priorities can reduce feelings of overload. Healthy lifestyles: A balanced diet, adequate sleep, and limiting the consumption of stimulants such as caffeine and alcohol can contribute to better emotional balance.

It is important to experiment with different strategies and find the ones that work best for each individual.

If these remedies are not enough and you realize that stress is affecting your daily life, it may be useful to consult a psychotherapist to undertake cognitive behavioral therapy. The aim is to learn how to manage anxiety by focusing on the “here and now”, also identifying the intrusive and recurring thoughts underlying stress, aiming at their correction.

Sources:

Image credits: