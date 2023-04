The military attack on the public health laboratory in Khartoum keeps open the question of the safety of structures in which infectious agents are kept. However, if the most dangerous germs present in that structure are the measles virus, the poliovirus and the cholera vibrio, as declared in videoconference with the Geneva office by Nima Said AbidWHO representative in Sudan, the war episode does not seem like one that could bring us to the threshold of a new pandemic.