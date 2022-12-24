Home Health Sudden death of Elia Ricci, the manager of the gym and a physiotherapist under investigation
Elijah Ricci (Facebook)

The Ferrara prosecutor investigated two people for the death of Elia Riccithe 26-year-old fisherman from Goro who died suddenly last December 16 of an illness after an evening spent with friends.

Elia was a bodybuilder and, this is the fear of the investigators, he may have taken doping substances harmful to his body. An autopsy was performed on the boy’s body to shed light on this aspect. Yesterday, Friday 23 December, the coroner Silvia Boni performed the autopsy operations on behalf of the prosecutor Barbara Cavallo. With her the coroner Mauro Martini, biased consultant appointed by one of the two defenses.

Investigated for death as a result of another crime are the manager of a gym in Bosco Mesola frequented by Elia, a 53-year-old man, and a 26-year-old physiotherapist.

In the gym the Carabinieri of Comacchio and the Nas had found cocaine and hashish, as well as numerous drugs (without medical prescriptions) and performance-enhancing substances. The owner, defended by the lawyer Denis Lovison, ended up under house arrest.

The physiotherapist, with his office in the Comacchio area, had instead been reported on the loose for possession of drugs and receiving stolen goods. The professional is defended, as mentioned, by the lawyer Marzola.

The victim’s family members are instead assisted by the lawyer Tiziana Lionello of the Rovigo Bar and by the lawyer Gabriele Civello of the Venice Bar. They too had the autopsy followed up by their consultants, Dr. Andreav Galassi from Vicenza and Dr. Maurizio Banfi from Padua.

For the toxicological analyses, however, the public prosecutor’s office has appointed Dr. Roberto Testi of the Institute of Forensic Medicine of Turin and Dr. Enrico Gerace of the Anti-Doping Center of Turin.

