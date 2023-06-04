Summer and desire for coconut: what are the benefits of this beloved fruit and how much we can eat

As summer rolls around, would you just be chowing down on big chunks of coconut? You may not know it, but this trick is packed with benefits.

Coconut is the summer fruit par excellence, to be eaten on the beach under an umbrella but also at home, fresh and nutritious.

It has many beneficial properties and it’s really good for healtha unique taste that makes it loved by adults and children.

Famous above all for the antioxidant properties that allow you to fight free radicals and therefore in particular the signs of aging.

Coconut: what are the properties and why is it good for you

Coconut is a very energetic food, which certainly cannot be said to make you lose weight, but that a strong nutritional composition. Once the coconut has been opened, you can eat both the inside or the inside white pulp, but also drinking its juice which is a beauty ally, so much so that it is also used as a make-up remover and nourishing water for the face.

Specifically this food is rich in minerals such as ferro e manganese. It has antibacterial properties that help the body fight infections. And, moreover, it promotes the balance of glucose in the blood, regulating its levels. Finally, it reduces the risk of developing cardiovascular disease, insulin resistance and diabetes.

Coconut milk and coconut water but they are not the same thing and are often confused. The liquid substance that is inside the coconut when it opens is water. Milk, on the other hand, is the squeezed pulp, which is obtained by processing. To understand if a walnut is fresh or not, just look at the water levels. If it’s not there, it means it’s very old.

This liquid is so nutritious that in many countries it is used as an alternative to breast milk. Lo is also extracted from the fruit sugar, which is highly appreciated and natural because it has a low glycemic index and is therefore a valid alternative to other refined types.

There are no particular limits to the use of coconut. Obviously, however, being a fruit with a good dose of calories and saturated fat it should be consumed in moderation and not always. It is also widely used for cosmetics to wash the face and to soothe the skin. Finally, coconut is an excellent beauty ally. Thanks to his antioxidants, you have the possibility of having a decisive effect on the brightness, wrinkles and even the aesthetic defects of the skin.

That’s why it’s definitely a real one delicacy to be enjoyed in summer, with due moderation to avoid glycemic peaks.