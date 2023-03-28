A “platform” to dispose of the 19 billion of problem credits of the Superbonus. But also the extension of the deadline to complete the work on the houses…

A “platform” to dispose of the 19 billion credits stranded of Superbonus. But also the lengthening of the term to complete the works of the town until 30 September. Furthermore, there is the possibility of spreading tax deductions over 10 years instead of the canonical 4 years envisaged by the rules on 110 percent, both for banks and private individuals. But let’s start with the news on the “unfreezing” of problem loans that are blocking construction sites. In other words, these are invoices that the construction companies have not been able to discount with the banking system because the latter has exhausted its fiscal space to absorb the credits.

Transport bonus at the start, 60 euros for trains and buses: who is entitled to it and how to apply

THE SOLUTION

However, the solution, confirmed yesterday by Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti, will not come from the government, but directly from the private sector. The initiative was taken by a public company, Enel X, one of the subsidiaries of the electricity giant with a stake in the Ministry of Economy. The devised mechanism is quite simple and will hinge on a “financial vehicle”, which will function as a sort of platform for the purchase and resale of credits deriving from building bonuses. The vehicle will purchase “certified” credits from companies and banks, i.e. credits that have been “X-rayed” and it has been verified that they have all the credentials to be sold and purchased. The verification and certification work will be done by Enel X itself, by banks or by other subjects. The “vehicle” will then purchase the “certified” credits and resell them on the market. With what money will the credits be purchased? The vehicle will finance itself by issuing debt. The trickiest point is timing.

This platform will probably not be able to start before next September. In any case, in time to allow banks to start purchasing credits on the market again with the certainty of the start of a new “market” where they can offload some of those purchased. The framework of the rules established by law is instead being completed in these hours with the amendments corrected and filed down to the last in the Finance Committee of the Chamber, in coordination between the government and the rapporteur of the measure Andrea De Bertoldi.

THE VETO

In the end, the veto of the Ministry of Economy and Finance prevailed over the possibility of using the F24 models used by bank customers for their tax payments, made through institutions, to offset tax credits. Undersecretary Freni spoke of “substantial and very significant cash problems”. In short, it would be a too expensive measure and therefore it will not be done. Instead, the possibility is still open for banks to obtain ten-year BTPs against credits that they may not have been able to dispose of. Among the latest news there is also the extension to natural persons of the possibility of using tax deductions in ten years. One way to give those with little fiscal capacity the possibility of being able to use building bonuses anyway.

Green house, going up in energy class increases the value of the property: +14% for those who pass from G to D, +30% to A

THE TARGET

According to the Undersecretary for the Economy Federico Freni, the people affected by the measure still represent “residual numbers”. The 110 tax bonus for the municipalities hit by the 2016 earthquake and the 2022 flood was then extended until 2025. «On the Superbonus and the transfer of credit in the area of ​​the 2016 earthquake crater, I express my sincere satisfaction: the commitment maintained», said Guido Castelli, extraordinary commissioner for reconstruction. “The amendment – explained Castelli – guarantees until 2025 the transfer of the credit and the discount on the invoice for the reconstruction interventions which have benefited from 110% for the works not covered by the earthquake contribution”. Finally, green light also to the amendment on the “remission in bonis” desired by the rapporteur De Bertoldi. The rule “saves” the 2022 invoices presented at the bank discount but still awaiting the green light of the institutions. On March 31, these credits would have been lost. They can be kept alive until November by paying a fine of 250 euros.

Read the full article

on The Messenger