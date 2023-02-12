news“>

news“>Trento, 12 February 2023

news“>SuperLega, leaders Perugia leave the first point of the season to the BLM Group Arena

news“>Very complete performance for Marko Podrascanin: 14 points with 5 blocks and 2 aces (photo Trabalza)

The clash at the top of the nineteenth round of the regular season SuperLega Credem Banca 2022/23 confirms the unbeaten run of leaders Perugia. Tonight the Umbrians also conquered the BLM Group Arena at the tie break, obtaining the thirty-second consecutive victory of the season in the presence of an Itas Trentino which, once again, however, sold its dear skin, deservedly conquering a point in the standings, the first granted by the leaders to an opponent.

In front of the 4,000 spectators who flocked to the via Fersina facility for the occasion, Angelo Lorenzetti’s team played a vigorous game, which had several upward peaks (such as the peremptory success in the first set and a fourth set of great determination), demonstrating on several occasions that he could put the visiting team in difficulty, which in the end had the upper hand thanks above all to his serve (11 aces) and the Cuban-Polish pair of high balls: Herrera Jaime (mvp with 25 points) and Leon (19).

Among the gialloblù players Marko Podrascanin (4 points with 64% in the first half, two aces and five blocks) and Alessandro Michieletto (19 with 55% and three blocks); Kaziyski (16 with two blocks and four points) and Lavia (10) are also in double figures. The entry of Pace was also positive, alternating with Laurenzano in the second row starting from the third set.

In the standings, Itas Trentino leaves second place in the hands of Modena (today they scored at home against Taranto), now two lengths ahead. The race for the place of honor is still wide open.

Below is the match scorecard valid for the nineteenth day of the regular season of SuperLega Credem Banca 2022/23 played this afternoon at the BLM Group Arena.

Itas Trentino-Sir Safety Susa Perugia 2-3

(25-19, 18-25, 22-25, 25-23, 11-15)

ITAS TRENTINO: D’Heer 8, Sbertoli, Michieletto 19, Podrascanin 14, Kaziyski 16, Lavia 10, Laurenzano (L); Nelli Džavoronok, Cavuto, Pace (L). Ne Berger, Depalma. Herd Angelo Lorenzetti.

SIR SAFETY SUSA: Giannelli 5, Semeniuk 11, Flavio 13, Herrera Jaime 25, Leon 19, Russo 9, Colaci (L); Plotnytskyi, Ropret, Cardenas Morales. In Rychlicki, Piccinelli, Mengozzi. All. Andrea Anastasi.

REFEREES: Cappello from Sortino (Syracuse) and Zanussi from Treviso.

DURABLE SET: 26′, 23′, 25′, 27′, 16′; tot 1h e 57′.

NOTE: 4,000 spectators, for a collection of 59,263 euros. Itas Trentino: 11 blocks, 8 aces, 18 serving errors, 4 play errors, 49% in attack, 44% (18%) in reception. Sir Safety Susa: 13 blocks, 11 aces, 22 batting errors, 11 action errors, 52% in attack, 48% (19%) in reception. MVP Herrera Jaime.

