Surge in Locally Transmitted Dengue Cases in Italy Sparks Concern

Locally transmitted cases of Dengue are on the rise in Italy, according to the latest report by the Higher Institute of Health (ISS). The report reveals that there are currently 58 cases, which is an increase compared to the 49 cases reported last week. These cases are spread across four different transmission episodes in the provinces of Lodi, Latina, and Rome.

In Lodi, there have been a total of 30 confirmed cases of Dengue. In Latina, there are two cases, and in Rome, there are 25 cases with exposures in various parts of the metropolitan city and one case in Anzio. Authorities are currently conducting investigations to determine if there are any epidemiological links among these cases.

Fortunately, all cases, whose outcome is known, have either recovered or are showing signs of improvement. The increase in locally transmitted cases is concerning, but it is essential to note that the number of cases is still limited.

In addition to the locally transmitted cases, Italy has also reported an increase in imported cases of Dengue this year. Since the beginning of the year, there have been 273 cases imported from other countries, which is higher than the 212 cases reported in the previous survey. This highlights the ongoing threat of Dengue in the country.

The ISS emphasizes that while the number of locally transmitted cases is relatively low, it is still evolving, and preventive measures are being taken. Disinfestation activities to combat mosquitoes continue in the affected areas, and all necessary measures to protect transplants and transfusions have been implemented.

The ISS urges the public to protect themselves from mosquito bites during periods of high mosquito density and avoid any situations that may contribute to mosquito breeding and the spread of the virus.

Dengue is a mosquito-borne viral infection that can cause severe flu-like symptoms, including high fever, joint and muscle pain, and rash. It is essential for individuals to take precautions to prevent mosquito bites and minimize the risk of contracting Dengue.

