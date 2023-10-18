Home » US President Biden expected to visit Israel in solidarity
by admin
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) – Eleven days after the devastating terrorist attack by the Islamist Hamas, US President Joe Biden is expected to pay a solidarity visit to Israel on Wednesday. Among other things, a conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is planned.

On the same day, Biden wants to travel to Jordan to meet with Egypt’s head of state Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Jordan’s King Abdullah II. It was questionable on Tuesday evening whether the planned conversation with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas would also take place. After the rocket hit a hospital in Gaza, Abbas prematurely cut short a visit to Jordan, according to his advisor.

