Between January and June 2023, SUVs, off-road vehicles and crossovers accounted for 57.5% of registrations in our country, with 490,653 registered vehicles (source Unrae). An impressive figure, which clearly illustrates the unstoppable trend of Italian motorists – in good company in the rest of Europe, but also in the world – to buy “high-wheeled” cars. After all, the options offered by the market are almost infinite, so much so that even the SUV-coupé category is now anything but a niche, with a list of proposals that gets longer from year to year. Specifically, we are talking about a segment made up of vehicles with a sloping roof, tapered glazing or proportions and other characteristics that accentuate the dynamism of the bodywork. There are many luxury models, as well as electric ones, but there are also SUV-coupés from generalist brands, with compact dimensions and traditional engines, more accessible from an economic point of view. To find out what they are, we invite you to scroll through our image gallery, where you will find the SUV-coupés sold in Italy in 2023. Remembering that for the various Renault Rafale, Smart #3 and Cupra Tavascan, already presented, you will still have to be patient : we will see them on Italian roads only in 2024.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

