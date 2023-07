The fire brigades now had to deal with a fire in a combine harvester and a field near Scheinfeld. Police report that a farmer was mowing when the machine caught fire. The man can save himself. The weirs from Scheinfeld, Oberrimbach and Markt Taschendorf can extinguish the fire on the 40-year-old thresher. A hectare of arable land is also on fire. No one was injured, the police estimate the damage at around 10,000 euros.

