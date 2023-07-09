Formula 1: McLaren duo demands Verstappen

Norris was enthusiastically applauded by home fans in England. “It was close, two tenths were missing for pole, crazy. Max just ruins everything,” joked the 23-year-old Brit. “I’m happy, it’s been a difficult year so far.” This is the first time a McLaren has started from the front row at Silverstone since 2008, when the Finn Heikki Kovalainen secured his first pole.

Norris was pleased that he was on the starting grid next to Verstappen. “I think in some ways we’re very similar mentally,” he said. “We are here because we love it, we want to enjoy every minute in the paddock. But as soon as we put on the helmet, you forget everything else.” The relationship with the world champion is good, however, as Verstappen recently declared that Norris was his best friend in the paddock.

McLaren surprises at Silverstone

Max Verstappen continues to be the measure of all things in Formula 1. The Red Bull driver won qualifying for the Silverstone Grand Prix on Saturday and clinched his fifth pole position in a row with his last attempt. The two McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri surprisingly finished behind the Dutchman.

Norris teammate Piastri, who has never qualified better than ninth, was also happy. “This is a mega result. I’m really, really happy,” said the Australian rookie. McLaren boss Zak Brown, whose team has only collected 29 points so far, was hopeful about the race. “I think our race pace is good,” he said on the ORF microphone.

Verstappen had a “great day”

Verstappen is on pole position for the fifth time in a row, and the 25-year-old celebrated his 27th pole position. “A great day, I’m looking forward to tomorrow,” said Verstappen. “It was a crazy qualifying, hectic and slippery, especially in Q1 and Q2.” The Dutchman had destroyed his front wing on the pit wall in the first phase of qualifying, but this slip had no consequences.

The Ferrari duo Charles Leclerc and last year’s winner Carlos Sainz follow in fourth and fifth place, followed by the British Mercedes team with George Russell and record world champion Lewis Hamilton.

Perez falls behind

Verstappen’s teammate Sergio Perez, on the other hand, experienced the next low blow. The Mexican failed to make the top ten in qualifying for the fifth straight season, dropping out in the first knockout stage in 16th place. Because the Finnish Alfa Romeo driver Valtteri Bottas was subsequently disqualified in 15th place because of insufficient fuel in his car, Perez moved up one place on the grid.

British Grand Prix at Silverstone

Starting lineup: 1. Max Verstappen NED Red Bull 2. Lando Norris GBR McLaren 3. Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren 4. Charles Leclerc MON Ferrari 5. Carlos Sainz ESP Ferrari 6. George Russell GBR Mercedes 7. Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes 8. Alexander Albon THA Williams 9. Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin 10. Pierre Gasly FRA Alpine 11. Nico Hülkenberg GER Haas 12. Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin 13. Esteban Ocon FRA Alpine 14. Logan Sargeant USA Williams 15. Sergio Perez MEX Red Bull 16. Yuki Tsunoda JPN Alpha Tauri 17. Zhou Guanyu CHN Alfa Romeo 18. Nyck de Vries NED Alpha Tauri 19. Kevin Magnussen DEN Haas 20. Valtteri Bottas * FIN Alfa Romeo

* disqualified in qualifying due to lack of fuel and moved to the end of the field

