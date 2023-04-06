Afternoon of fear a Crespellano, in the province of Bologna. A 70-year-old woman got stuck between the two bars of a level crossing in via Michele Ferro, thus getting stuck with her car on the railway tracks. The woman, residents say, would not have had time to cross the level crossing due to a car that slowed down in front of her, causing the two bars to go down. Aboard the car, together with the woman, there seems to be a child, but both managed to get out of the car well before it was hit by the train. The accident interrupted traffic on the Bologna-Casalecchio-Vignola railway line and road traffic on via Michele Ferro and the provincial road, but fortunately this was the only consequence: in fact, not even the train passengers were affected by the collision.

On the same level crossing, in 2013, it was already a boy died aged 17, who had already crossed the passage with the bars down, and was later tragically overwhelmed by a convoy heading to Bologna Central Station.







