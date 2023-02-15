news-txt”>

(ANSA) – NAPLES, FEBRUARY 15 – He had tested positive for Covid-19 but nevertheless went to the home of a “client” to get a swab. This also emerges from the order with which the investigating judge of Naples Lidia Rossetti ordered the suspension of two nurses, twin brothers, who – during the most critical phase of the pandemic – stole the diagnostic tests of the ASL where they worked to feed their circle of “customers” who paid between 40 and 50 euros to be subjected to molecular swabs.



The nurse in question tested positive for Covid-19 on 28 November 2020 and was therefore placed in quarantine.



Regardless of the possibility of being able to help spread Sars-Cov-2, he goes to the client’s home the following December 5th.



The twins, despite being aware of having been discovered, writes the investigating judge in the order, “will continue without any scruple in carrying out the illegal activity, which will only be interrupted following the search carried out on December 21, 2021”. Furthermore, they did not feel the need “despite more than two years having passed… to proceed with the repayment of the sums unduly collected, nor with compensation for damages against the administration to which they belong”. Finally one of the two, after presenting himself to the public prosecutor to make spontaneous statements on the matter, does not hesitate to defraud his administration once again by taking sick leave and participating in a course, as a teacher, in Florence. (HANDLE).

