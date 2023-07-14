Sweetener aspartame is possibly carcinogenic – what does that mean?

What is aspartame?

Aspartame is a low-calorie artificial sweetener that’s about 200 times sweeter than sugar. It is a white, odorless powder. Aspartame is approved in Europe as a table-top sweetener and as a food additive. Aspartame consists of two protein building blocks. Therefore, the calorie content roughly corresponds to that of protein and thus also that of sugar, as the Federal Center for Nutrition states. Since its sweetening power is many times greater than that of sugar, calories could be saved by adding it.

What products is aspartame found in?

When you hear aspartame, you usually think of sugar-free soft drinks from Coca-Cola or Pepsico. But Diet Cola or Zero are by no means the only foods that contain the sweetener. The additive can also be found in chewing gum, jams, confectionery, dairy products and ready meals, among other things. Consumers can tell from the list of ingredients of a product whether the sweetener is included: either the term aspartame or the E number 951 is listed there.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

