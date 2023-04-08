No matter your age, shopping for swimsuits can bring to the fore any insecurities you may have about your body. The best swimsuit or bikini for women over 50 should be comfortable, flattering and stylish.

Swimsuit or bikini for women over 50? Find the best option

This year’s coolest swimsuits for women over 50 include bikinis, tankinis, fabulous one-piece suits and long sleeves for those who aren’t sun lovers. Holidays are just around the corner and it’s time to choose the best model that you’ll be proud to wear to the beach. As long as the swimwear offers comfort and confidence, these are the only things to consider.

Asymmetrical shapes: the one-sleeve swimsuit

Whether you’re going for a timeless fit or something modern, a one-piece swimsuit is a must-have for every woman over 50. The one-sleeve swimsuit from the ’90s is making a comeback. And it’s a perfect choice if you have an apple or pear shaped body, as the swimsuit’s asymmetry draws attention to the neckline, shoulders and face.

Opt for a model with a detail or bow on the strap, a bright color or a floral pattern to add a touch of fantasy to the beach.

Two-piece suit with swimming skirt

The best bottom that women over 50 can pair with a tankini is a swim skirt. It works much better than a bikini or shorts as it slims the core and gives you another feminine touch. Swim skirts are fun, comfortable and can be found in many beautiful designs. Not to mention that you can combine them with different tops.

Swimsuit or bikini for women over 50? The high-waisted bikini bottoms

The high-waisted bikinis are currently very trendy. If you like wearing bikini, try high-waisted bikini bottoms. A timeless, universally flattering style, it elongates the legs and accentuates the waist while also camouflage the tummy. Combine the bikini bottoms with an underwired top that supports all bust sizes.

With sleeves for more coverage

One of the big swimwear trends for the coming summer is the sleeved swimsuit. It’s an excellent option for the older women who want to camouflage their upper arms as it offers more coverage. Go for this model if you have a round body shape as it draws attention to the upper body rather than the waist or hips. The long sleeves protect your arms from the sun and the striped print is very stylish, creating an optical game that highlights the chest. Choose bottoms with a belt or tie for extra emphasis on the pieces.

The perfect wrap style swimsuit

This wrap style swimsuit is perfect for women over 50 as its comfortable compression provides a secure fit and amazing slimming effect. And although it has a plunging neckline, it has great bust support. The stunning color block is one of the best ways for women over 50 to cover up their tummy and make them look stylish and elegant. Just make sure the top is light colors and the bottom is dark colors. This will draw more attention to your top while distracting you from your tummy.

Don’t miss out on bikinis

Just because you’re over 50 doesn’t mean you should give up bikinis. Opt for wide straps to have the best support for the breasts.

This ruffle top offers good coverage and is a great way to bring focus to the face and shoulders.

Tankinis are also an option

This floral tankini top and matching black bottoms are a great option to keep you covered yet stylish. The high-waisted bottom features ruffles that hide the bumps and give a smoother look.

The tropical top has a side slit for freedom of movement and its straps can be adjusted for better support.

When choosing tankinis, be careful not to choose square silhouette tops as they are unflattering, whatever your body shape.

The best swimsuit for curvy women

This eye-catching swimsuit is the best choice for curvy women over 50. The ruffles on the neckline and shoulders add the perfect style and upgrade your look in an instant. Being fully padded, it shapes every figure and creates a smooth silhouette.

Swimwear for longer torsos

If you have a longer torso, you’re probably familiar with your swimsuit riding up. Fortunately, that doesn’t happen with this model. It was specially designed for ladies with a long torso and the cut hits the hips perfectly.