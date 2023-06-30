Swollen belly? These 8 foods are inflammatory and enemies of the line

Inflammatory Foods That Cause Bloated Belly: Fact or Myth? Bloating is a major concern when it comes to health and wellness.

A swollen abdomen is not only unsightly, but it is also associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular disease, diabetes and even some types of cancer. How can you avoid developing belly fat and bloating?

Many websites and diet books have suggested that certain foods are “inflammatory” and can cause belly fat.

But is there any scientific evidence that supports this theory? Inflammation is the body’s response to any form of stress, such as infection, trauma or cellular damage. In case of chronic inflammationthe immune system can begin to damage healthy body tissue, causing permanent damage and chronic disease.

Abdominal swelling, what it is and what causes it

Chronic inflammation is also involved in weight gain and the accumulation of abdominal fat. Most of the foods that are considered “inflammatory” are those that contain large amounts of sugars, saturated fats, salt, additives and preservatives. These foods can increase blood insulin levelswhich can lead to inflammation and fat formation.

Additionally, foods that contain refined sugars and complex carbohydrates can trigger inflammation in the gastrointestinal tract, creating so digestion problems e you assimilation of nutrients.

There are certain foods that have been identified as “inflammatory” that you should limit or avoid consuming.

Red and fatty meat: Red and fatty meat are considered inflammatory foods because they contain high levels of saturated fat, which can raise blood insulin levels and lead to inflammation. Additionally, cooking at high temperatures can create inflammatory compounds. If you don’t want to completely abandon meat, try to limit its consumption and choose lean cuts and lighter cooking.Fried foods: Even fried foods, such as french friesi chicken nuggets and onion rings, are known to cause inflammation. These foods contain saturated and trans fats, which are associated with inflammation and chronic disease. Additionally, frying at high temperatures creates trans fatty acids and other inflammatory compounds.Refined sugars: Refined sugar can cause inflammation due to its ability to raise blood insulin levels. Additionally, refined sugars can triggerinflammation in the gastrointestinal tract and affect the bacterial flora of the intestine. Try to avoid refined sugars and stick to fresh fruit or natural sweeteners like honey or maple syrup.Processed foods: Processed foods, such as chips, crackers, snacks and cookies, often contain large amounts of saturated fat, refined sugars and additives that can cause inflammation. Additionally, these foods are often low in nutrients and can be difficult to digest.Milk and dairy products: Dairy products can also be inflammatory for some people, especially if they are sensitive to casein, a protein found in milk. Casein can cause inflammation and irritation of the gastrointestinal tract. Try to limit the consumption of dairy products and choose plant-based alternatives such as soy or almond milk. Dairy products are also to be avoided if you suffer from a bloated stomach (tantasalute.it)Sodas: Each type of drink contains a high concentration of sugars and therefore of calories which accumulate in the fat reserves. Furthermore, being carbonated, soft drinks contribute to the onset of swollen belly causing many disturbances.Spirits: Alcohol is another important source of calories. These are drinks that have a high inflammatory power as well as containing at least 30 grams of added sugar. All this causes the increase of abdominal fat and bloating and inflammation of the liver and intestines.Energy bars: They may seem harmless but that’s not the case, it is a concentrate of calories to provide immediate energy during physical and sporting activity. So in a moment of calorie consumption, moreover these are foods that can contain fat and zero fiber. So they are to be consumed sparingly and carefully if you don’t want to have it swollen belly.