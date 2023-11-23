symptoms not to be overlooked

Diabetes Can Give Precise Warnings Regarding Its Onset, If You Ignore These Symptoms You Could Regret It!

Diabetes is one of the most common clinical conditions, affecting millions of people around the world. We talk about diabetes when blood glucose concentrations cannot be well regulated, creating glycemic peaks due to the body’s inability to produce insulin and, therefore, lower blood sugar levels. Thinking that this pathology occurs suddenly, however, is truly wrong given that in the vast majority of cases this process is gradual and even predictable. Recognizing the first symptoms of diabetes and intervening decisively can be the key to a better existence – you just have to pay attention to this.

Symptoms of diabetes, there are many that can warn you, if you ignore them you could pay a high price!

Managing your health correctly is essential to ensure that our existence can be long and peaceful. In undermining this serenity, diabetes is one of the most common clinical conditions but the good news is that very often this disease gives various warnings which, if understood, can allow us to hinder it before it is too late.

Between the most common symptoms of diabetes we find excessive thirst and frequent need to urinate – these are signs that should not be underestimated given that one of the causes of thirst and excessive urination may be the body’s need to eliminate excess glucose which is expressed in this way.

Even chronic fatigue it can often be associated with a dysfunction in blood sugar levels, since these symptoms can derive from the body’s inability to use glucose to produce energy. An excess of sugar in the blood moreover, it can cause blurred vision and slow wound healing beyond that unexplained weight loss often associated with increased appetite, or sensations of numbness or tingling in the hands and feet.

If these symptoms appear, it would always be a good idea to discuss the matter with your doctor, but in the meantime it can only be a good idea to take action on your own. First of all we should change our eating habits avoiding the abuse of carbohydrates, honey, syrup, processed baked goods and sweets. These foods are in fact responsible for glycemic peaks which must be avoided in these conditions.

Fried foods, carbonated or alcoholic drinks, potatoes or sweet fruit should also be avoided while the consumption of fresh vegetables and, above all, we need to get out of a sedentary lifestyle start a more active lifestyle perhaps starting with long walks. A balanced diet and physical activity are in fact your best weapons available to fight the onset of diabetes, promoting physical exercise can really make a difference and completely stop the progression of the disease.

Diabetes is a serious disease that can really limit our quality of life prevention is therefore truly fundamental, a necessary effort that you will not regret and which can make the difference in promoting your long-term well-being.

