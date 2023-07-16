Tanning diet: what to eat to have it perfect and long-lasting

A tan is one of the most popular things about summer, but to make it truly perfect you have to start at the table: here’s what to eat.

Among the objectives that every year, with the arrival of the warm season, many people set themselves is the tan. It is undeniable that a golden skin makes you feel better from an aesthetic point of view and that it contributes to a healthier appearance but it is known that, if not taken with the due precautions, the sun from being an ally can become an enemy of health.

It is therefore necessary not to expose yourself during the hottest hours of the day and to use adequate protective creams to avoid annoying burns and skin aging. Then there is another very useful tool to ensure an intense and at the same time healthy tan and that is nutrition. What we eat plays a big role in defending the skin from sun damage.

Perfect tan: these are the foods to eat for a super complexion

The nutrients of the foods we consume can give us great help against the possible dangers of UV rays: take foods rich in water, omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins A, C and E and antioxidants it’s the first step towards a bright and damage-free tan.

Produced by melanocytes, the melanin in itself it has a function that goes far beyond the purely aesthetic one: it is in fact a natural defense, a filter against solar radiation which also has the power to block free radicals, responsible for skin aging, and some diseases.

To ensure that this process is favored in the name of well-being, it is advisable to increase the consumption of these foods in particular:

Carrots: equipped with carotenoids, such as beta-carotene, they increase the browning of the skin.

Melons: rich in beta-carotene and vitamin C, they favor the luminosity of the tan.

Red peppers: in addition to vitamin C they contain antioxidants

Nuts and seeds (flax, sunflower, chia): are rich in vitamin E

Tomatoes: contain lycopene, an antioxidant that defends skin cells from oxidative stress and aging

Salmon: it is an excellent source of omega-4 fatty acids, useful for hydration

Peaches: provide significant amounts of vitamin C and beta-carotene

Spinach: thanks to the presence of vitamins C, E and beta-carotene, they are excellent against free radicals

So these are the main foods of the so-called ‘tanning diet’: to find out more advice on sun exposure, here you can find some tips on the interaction between drugs and ultraviolet rays.

