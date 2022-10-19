One hundred and twenty students ofcomprehensive institute “Galileo Galilei” in the Tamburi district of Tarantotogether with teachers, employees of Boeing Italia and to the volunteers of ScuolAttiva onlus e you Retake Taranto, they repainted the walls of the gymnasium and created a mural, designed by the pupils themselves, of 25 square meters along one of its walls; fixed and repainted some benches and cleaned up the external spaces, creating an educational garden. It is the fruit of the educational project «School Cleaningg Day» promoted by Boeing, with the new redeveloped gymnasium inaugurated on October 19. The Galileo Galilei school was chosen among the many candidate schools throughout the country with the aim of redeveloping an area that more than many others needed a positive intervention. The project aims to promote environmental education among primary school pupils.

«Boeing’s commitment to a future that is more attentive to the issues of environmental, economic and social sustainability – said the president of Boeing Italia Angela Natale – also passes through support for concrete and significant projects in favor of the community. We are therefore proud to have contributed to this new initiative which has seen our employees, the children and young people of the Galilei Institute and the associations collaborate side by side, all driven by the same goal: to make the places we live better ». The head teacher Antonietta Iossa he stressed that “our guys have worked hard to create a design that would make our places even more welcoming and thanks to Boeing and ScuolAttiva Onlus we now have a colorful gym with a new vitality, a tangible sign of joy and attachment of our students to the city. A virtuous example of active citizenship ». “School Cleaning Day is an educational path of excellence and we thank Boeing Italia for the invaluable support given to this project for many years – commented Simona Frassone, president of ScuolAttiva Onlus – returning to the school a completely renovated and sustainable gym was an ambitious goal and today we celebrate this great result all together ».