Taser pistol, anti-crime bulwark or dangerous weapon? Even necessary for some, starting with Matteo Salvini who advocates its extension to a wider audience. “Personal defense” is the flag flying in the name of the center-right. But the watershed that still divides Italy in two dates back to March 14 this year: that of the champions of the electronic pistol and that of the opponents of an instrument considered to be at risk-offense.