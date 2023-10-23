Home » Tax, the government reviews sanctions and deadlines, penalties aligned with those of the EU – News
Health

Tax, the government reviews sanctions and deadlines, penalties aligned with those of the EU – News

by admin
Tax, the government reviews sanctions and deadlines, penalties aligned with those of the EU – News

Fight against tax evasion but changing approach, certainties for taxpayers on all deadlines, lighter sanctions, aligned with European ones. The government is moving forward on tax reform and arrive at the Council of Ministers (scheduled today at 3.30 pm) two other provisions that decline the enabling law with the aim of rewriting, simplifying, the Italian tax system. On the table of the Council of Ministers there will also be the new energy law which extends the protected market for six months/one year, and provides a new ad hoc service for the supply of electricity to vulnerable customers.

For further information ANSA Dl Energia Agency: Market protected for another 6 months/one year – News – Ansa.it The transition to the free energy market will not start on January 10th. It will take from a minimum of six months to a maximum of one year for customers now in the protected regime to be transferred to the selected operators. (HANDLE)

There are two legislative decrees that the Deputy Minister of Economy, Maurizio Leo, signs and brings to the attention of his colleagues. The first one reviews it Statute of Taxpayer Rights, and has the objective of “revising the regulations and guaranteeing legal certainty”. According to accountant experts, the Statute is one of the most trampled laws, and which should instead be valorised.
The second decree focuses on obligations and the payment calendar, a reorganization also requested by accountants which aim to secure above all the summer period, today aggravated by over a hundred deadlines. “We want a certain calendar with certain times”, explained Deputy Minister Leo a few days ago, explaining that during the summer and Christmas period there will be breaks for everyone, administration and citizens. Furthermore, the same measure will raise the thresholds for the compliance visa.
Then there is the chapter on sanctions, which today are excessively onerous according to Leo, who explained how they will be realigned to the European ones.

See also  Migrant decree, in the draft up to 30 years in prison for smugglers. Today Cdm in Cutro

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

You may also like

The Need for Psychological Support: Lack of Psycho-Oncologists...

The “Scuola Attiva Kids” project dedicated to primary...

The Medicine for the Planet: SIGRE’s Campaign Promotes...

Hunting for viruses in sewers to anticipate epidemics

Advancements in Plasma Biomarkers for the Diagnosis of...

Disney’s Indiana Jones Ride Announces Temporary CLOSURE

69th International Congress of Aeronautical and Space Medicine...

Alzheimer’s, a blood test will tell if we...

The Impact of Physical Activity on Longevity and...

What are the symptoms of stroke in women?

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy