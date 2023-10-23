Tax, the government reviews sanctions and deadlines, penalties aligned with those of the EU – News

Fight against tax evasion but changing approach, certainties for taxpayers on all deadlines, lighter sanctions, aligned with European ones. The government is moving forward on tax reform and arrive at the Council of Ministers (scheduled today at 3.30 pm) two other provisions that decline the enabling law with the aim of rewriting, simplifying, the Italian tax system. On the table of the Council of Ministers there will also be the new energy law which extends the protected market for six months/one year, and provides a new ad hoc service for the supply of electricity to vulnerable customers.

For further information ANSA Dl Energia Agency: Market protected for another 6 months/one year – News – Ansa.it The transition to the free energy market will not start on January 10th. It will take from a minimum of six months to a maximum of one year for customers now in the protected regime to be transferred to the selected operators. (HANDLE)

There are two legislative decrees that the Deputy Minister of Economy, Maurizio Leo, signs and brings to the attention of his colleagues. The first one reviews it Statute of Taxpayer Rights, and has the objective of “revising the regulations and guaranteeing legal certainty”. According to accountant experts, the Statute is one of the most trampled laws, and which should instead be valorised.

The second decree focuses on obligations and the payment calendar, a reorganization also requested by accountants which aim to secure above all the summer period, today aggravated by over a hundred deadlines. “We want a certain calendar with certain times”, explained Deputy Minister Leo a few days ago, explaining that during the summer and Christmas period there will be breaks for everyone, administration and citizens. Furthermore, the same measure will raise the thresholds for the compliance visa.

Then there is the chapter on sanctions, which today are excessively onerous according to Leo, who explained how they will be realigned to the European ones.

