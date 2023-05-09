TBE and Lyme disease: Why tick bites are dangerous & how to protect yourself

The tick season in Germany is starting earlier and earlier, and the risks are spreading more and more. Experts warned that their sting can transmit several diseases – above all Lyme disease and TBE, Tick-borne encephalitis. We explain the medical background.

TBE: Only vaccination can help here

Tick-borne encephalitis (TBE) is an inflammation of the brain and meninges caused by viruses. The TBE virus mainly multiplies in small mammals such as mice, it is then transmitted to humans via infected ticks. The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) estimates that around five percent of ticks carry TBE viruses in risk areas. However, a risk of illness after a single tick bite cannot be derived from this.

The Standing Vaccination Commission (Stiko) recommends a TBE vaccination for people who live, work or stay in TBE risk areas for other reasons and are at risk of tick bites.

“TBE can trigger a dangerous inflammation of the meninges, the brain or the spinal cord,” warn the experts at the German Brain Foundation. “Only a vaccination can help. There are no other precautionary measures and no effective treatment either.” People over the age of 50 are therefore considered to be particularly at risk – TBE can even be life-threatening for them.

The Robert Koch Institute publishes one every year Map with the TBE risk areas: