Worries about relegation in the 2nd division: Jahn Regensburg fires coach Selimbegović

Jahn Regensburg, who was threatened with relegation, has pulled the ripcord. Coach Mersad Selimbegović was fired from the second division soccer team three games before the end of the season.

Mersad Selimbegović is no longer a manager at Jahn Regensburg. SSV Jahn is reacting to the ongoing earnings crisis with only nine points in the second half of the season so far and the two disappointing away defeats of the past weekends. The table penultimate missing two points on the relegation place.

Set “new stimulus”.

With the release of the coach, the club wants to “set a new stimulus in the fight to stay up in the league,” says the chairman of the Regensburg supervisory board, Hans Rothammer, in a club statement. “Mersad’s release is anything but easy for us because we appreciate him both professionally and personally. SSV Jahn owes him a lot,” Rothammer continued.

Until further notice, the existing team of coaches with Jonas Maier, Markus Palionis, Thomas Barth and Marco Langner will look after the Jahn professionals.

Selimbegović with Jahn since 2006

Selimbegović joined Jahn as a player in 2006 and, after retiring from his career in 2012, held positions as a youth coach and assistant coach before being appointed head coach in 2019. “I had an extraordinary time at Jahn, which I associate with many valuable encounters, positive experiences and sporting successes,” said the Bosnian native: “I wish the Jahn team the very best for the remaining games.”

Rothammer in February: Selimbegovic’s dismissal would be a “fatal mistake”

In mid-February, Rothammer ruled out firing Selimbegovic in an interview with Bayerischer Rundfunk. “We have decided to end the coaching question for this season,” Rothammer said at the time. “We know what Mersad is doing and how he puts in and leads and motivates the team.” Internally, the clear conclusion was that it would be a “fatal mistake to replace this manager now”.

