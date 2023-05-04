Temporary work in care: Restrictions could lead to far-reaching Pflexit …

Federal Employers’ Association of Personnel Service Providers (BAP)

Berlin (ots)

If the demands from politicians and healthcare companies for a restriction of temporary work in nursing were actually implemented, there would be a risk of losing around 21,000 nursing professionals. Such an essential result of the short study “Temporary worker survey – Temporary work in the care industry” of the Institute of the German Economy (IW) on behalf of Federal Employers’ Association of Personnel Service Providers (BAP) and des Association of German Temporary Employment Agencies (iGZ). For this purpose, more than 4,000 temporary workers in care were surveyed.

This clearly shows that the expectation on the part of politicians that temporary workers would return to the permanent workforce of the user companies in the event of a legal restriction on temporary work has no empirical basis. Only 18 percent of those surveyed were willing to take such a step. The vast majority, on the other hand, would switch to another area of ​​activity or even give up their job altogether. The goal of better availability of staff would therefore not be achieved for the care facilities. On the contrary, the shortage of workers and skilled workers would worsen and the stability of patient care would deteriorate. At the same time, the employees concerned are denied the right to free professional development.

With a view to the survey results emphasized BAP President Sebastian Lazay: “The study shows it in black and white: A restriction or even a ban on temporary work in care risks a massive ‘Pflexit’ – with significant consequences for the adequate care of people in need of care. Because 55 percent of the temporary workers surveyed stated that they were in such a If they wanted to change to another area of ​​activity, another 11 percent would even give up their job altogether. Or to put it another way: For most temporary workers in the care industry, the personnel service providers are one or even the employer with no alternative. This should be the players from the healthcare industry and politicians urgently before they continue to adhere to their demands directed against temporary work and the employees there.”

Another key finding of the survey: there is no notable poaching by the temporary employment agencies, as is often assumed. Instead, in many places personal contacts and tips from the personal environment were decisive. On the other hand, there were attempts at poaching by the care facilities themselves, because 60 percent of the temporary workers surveyed had already received a job offer from the employing company.

The results also make it clear that nursing facilities and hospitals bear a large part of the responsibility themselves for switching to temporary work, because nursing staff do not feel valued there, have too little influence on their services and are not paid according to performance. The short study also shows the complex motives for taking up employment as a temporary worker. The iGZ chairman Christian Baumann explains: “The results of the survey attest to the high level of esteem in which employees working in care are held in the temporary employment sector and document impressively that personnel services, with their attractive remuneration and the possibility of influencing the organization of working hours, have always been committed to the Worker interests oriented and is therefore extremely future-oriented.”

