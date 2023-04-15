Tennis, Rune extinguishes Sinner’s dreams of the final in Montecarlo

MONTECARLO (Principality of Monaco) – Holger Rune beats Jannik Sinner in the second semifinal of the Montecarlo Masters 1000 ed will face Andrey Rublev in the final. The Dane won in a comeback with a score of 1-6, 7-5, 7-5 in 2 hours and 46 minutes overcoming the arduous resistance of the Italian and also the climatic difficulties (game interrupted for 45 minutes). The Dane’s solid service must be recognized, especially in the 3rd set where he never conceded a break point, and the excellent use of his wide offensive repertoire throughout the match which complicated Sinner’s match after an amazing first set . The final between Rune and Rublev takes place on Sunday at 14:30, the head-to-head record reads 1-1 with the last one won by the Russian at the Australian Open, Sunday’s will be the first match on clay.

Sinner-Rune, the live challenge

3rd set: Rune again 7-5, it’s final!



Also at the beginning of the third fraction Sinner is called to save three break points: he saves them all and wins an infinite game that lasted 11 minutes for the 2-2. 5th, 6th, 7th innings well held without break points allowed by both with the score that reads 4-3 Rune. In the 8th game, a new moment of difficulty for the Italian who serves has to face 2 break points but, once again, of tenacity and talent is saved and equalized on 4-4. Rune is relentless in his rounds of service, Sinner instead finds himself having to save a match-point on 6-5 30-40: the South Tyrolean’s forehand goes out on the net and Rune enters the final.

2nd set: Rune wins 7-5, it goes to the 3rd



In the first round of service of the 2nd set, Sinner’s first moment of difficulty arrives and he concedes 4 break points (with 4 bad mistakes with his forehand): he saves 3 but in the fourth he misses his backhand and loses his serve for the 2-0 Rune confirming the break by holding service (3-0) with Sinner continuing his moment of break. Cause lines of the field wet the referee temporarily suspends the game with the players returning to the locker room at 7.15pm. After 45 minutes of interruption, the tennis players return to the field to resume the match without wind and rain but with the temperature dropping (12/13 degrees). Both tennis players keep their service rounds despite many mistakes with Rune who goes to serve at 5-3 but loses his serve at 0! Sinner is on the ice: he saves two break points from 15-40, finds the first winner for the lead and closes the game of 5-5. Rune recovers (6-5) also starting a game with the public (sided with Sinner) with provocative gestures, However, Sinner starts under 15-40 the 12th game offering 2 set-points to the Dane: Janniks saves the first but not the 2nd who gives the set to Rune for 7-5 after 67 minutes.

1° set: Sinner domina, 6-1!



The blue and the Dane take the field to warm up, Rune wins the toss and decides to answer. First two rounds of service held by Sinner with the 2nd to the advantages (2-1). Jannik’s tactical web makes the effect of him, in the exchanges from the back the blue is always in control and 4th game he succeeds, at the third break point and thanks to the double fault, to break the Dane’s serve carrying on 3-1 and subsequently 4-1. Sinner is the master of the game especially with the return so much as to force Rune again at 15-40 on his serve in the 6th game. The Dane saves the first but not the second for the double Sinner break (18 points to 9 in favor of the altoaetiso from 1-1) who doesn’t tremble and closes the first fraction 6-1 in 31′ with the rain returning to the field Ranieri III.

The precedents between Sinner and Rune

Only one precedent between Sinner and Rune, in Sofia in 2022. Also in that case it was a semi-final and the Dane prevailed who after losing the first set 5-7 won the second 6-4 moving forward in the third for 5-2 before the opponent’s withdrawal.

Atp of Montecarlo: where to see Sinner-Rune on TV and in streaming

The Montecarlo ATP semifinal between Jannik Sinner and Holger Rune is scheduled at 18.15 and will be broadcast live exclusively on the Sky Sport Uno (201) and Sky Sport Tennis (205) channels. It will also be available in streaming on Now and on the Sky Go platform.





