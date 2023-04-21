tension in the Senate. Duel between motions – breaking latest news

It was supposed to be shared memory day, just a few steps away from now 78th anniversary of the Liberation which falls next Tuesday. Instead, it ends with the “shame, shame” chorus chanted by the senators of the majority towards the opposition benches. The reason? Yesterday, Fdi, Lega, Ci and Forza Italia all voted together (only one abstention, Paolo Marcheschi, Fdi, who will later swear that he too was in favour) center-left motion on 25 April. However, when the count came on the second motion, that of the majority, the center-left did not reciprocate the outstretched hand: “The word anti-fascism does not appear in the document of the centre-right”, the explanation.

No unanimity: only 78 votes for the centre-right motion (FdI, FI, Lega and CI and Dafne Musolino of the Autonomies); 29 and opposite (Pd and Mixed group) and 26 abstentions (Azione-Italia viva, Movimento 5 stelle, Pietro Patton of the Autonomies and again Paolo Marcheschi, Fdi, again forced to specify that he wanted to vote in favour).

«Say you don’t vote for our motion because the word anti-fascism is missing– And then the group leader Fdi Lucio Malan rose up – But it says that we condemn all totalitarianisms, therefore also fascism, it is the same thing ». The motion of the majority called for the abjuration of totalitarianisms, also and above all of communism. Thus, Senator Pd Walter Verini intervened to clarify: «We are not embarrassed to repeat unequivocal judgments on the tragedies of the twentieth century. The Soviet concentration camps, the Stalinist massacres. Every year we have paid homage to the people massacred in the sinkholes. But in our country there was a fascist regime. And the Italian Communists fought for freedom. If we are all here today, it is because in Italy there was the anti-fascist Resistance and April 25th». Total clash. See also [禁運] 3D Aim Trainer joins the SteelSeries family -

The document presented by the opposition (133 votes in favour, one abstention), illustrated in the Chamber by Verini, was inspired by the words of life senator Liliana Segre on the first day of the 19th legislature, on 13 October 2022: «The great nations show that they are also great nations by recognizing themselves unanimously on civil holidays, finding themselves united around the carved anniversaries in the great book of the country’s history. Why shouldn’t it be like this for the Italian people? Pwhy should they ever be experienced as divisive dates, rather than with an authentic republican spirit, on April 25, Liberation Day, May 1, Labor Day, June 2, Republic Day?». It must be said that Segre, through the press office of the Mixed Group, contrary to some news circulated on the eve, specified yesterday “that it is neither the promoter nor the signatory of any of the motions under discussion”.