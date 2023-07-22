Terra Amara advances on Sunday 23 July 2023

A heart-pounding episode, that of Bitter land which will be broadcast Sunday 23 July 2023according to the related advances. Why? One step away from fleeing to Germany, Zuleyha is Yilmaz they are surprised by unexpected who screw up their plans. Not only that, because everything will be seasoned further suspense and drama really amazing…

In the July 23, 2023 episode of Terra Amara, Zuleyha is about to reach Yilmaz on the site ofappointment that the two have given each other. From there they will leave for Germany with their respective children, intent on leaving the past behind.

Too bad he is on the way to his meeting with Yilmaz Zuleyha held by Demir. When Yilmaz doesn’t see her beloved coming she immediately thinks that Hunkar betrayed their secretand having gone to the woman, he drags her into a shed contemplating killing her.

Flowers she watched as Hunkar and Yilmaz walked away from the mansion, and apprehensive warns Fekeli. These also complains with Mugganwho remains anxious because of her husband’s escape and for the same reason has a disagreement with aunt. Behicefor its part, is another to be picked up by Fekeliwhich in short has something for everyone…

In the meantime iron litiga con Sevdawho in a confrontation with his friend ends up agreeing with his wife Zuleyha and he gets angry.

Finally, the previews at Terra Amara on Sunday 23 July 2023 also reveal that Fikretto which Yilmaz left his enterprise, already begins to act like a master. Simultaneously, i mysterious businessmen coming from Ankara think of elimination Fekeli.

If you lost the bet of Bitter land aired on Sunday, don’t despair: you can get it back streaming on demand on the platform Mediaset Infinity. Sign up and access the service with your personal data (you must be at least 16 years old) and then look for the soap profile from the search bar. Once selected, you will access all the contents of the platform dedicated to the most popular Mediaset Turkish soap of the moment.

