SEGA Releases Prologue Story and Character Overview for Dragon Among People 7: Heroes Unknown

SEGA has recently unveiled the prologue story and character details for Dragon Studio’s highly anticipated game, “Dragon Among People 7: Heroes Unknown.” The game introduces five main characters who play significant roles alongside the protagonist, Kazuma Kiryu. Additionally, the prologue provides an overview of two major organizations within the game, namely the Omi Alliance and the Daoji School.

The storyline revolves around Kiryu Kazuma, a legendary yakuza who faked his own death and severed ties with his past. He lost the friendships he cherished and his life after leaving the Yakuza, finding solace only within a mysterious organization that he signed a secret contract with.

The latest assignment Kiryu receives is to guard a gold nugget smuggling site at Yokohama Port. However, due to his status as a former member of the Tojo Society’s fourth generation, he becomes an incompatible presence among the secretive agents of Daidaiji Temple. Faced with jealousy and provocation from colleagues, Kiryu responds with violence and a hint of resignation.

Feeling a growing sense of emptiness in his life, Kiryu’s fate takes an unexpected turn when a mysterious group suddenly emerges. In the chaos, this group stumbles upon the fact that Kazuma Kiryu is still alive, interrupting a transaction that was meant to stay hidden from outsiders.

“We can’t just let them disappear from the scene!” Kiryu declares, feeling compelled to step back into the dangerous underworld that he once left. This sets the stage for the introduction of the five debut characters in the game.

The first character is Yasuo Shishido, the trusted assistant of the “Watase Group” led by the eighth-generation successor of the Omi Alliance, Watase Group. Shishido is known for his iron will and penchant for using violent methods to ensure obedience.

Hiroki Tsuruno, the gangster who swears loyalty to Watase, serves as the second-in-command of the Watase Group. Tsuruno’s meticulous planning skills and bold execution abilities make him an invaluable asset to the group.

Akame, a convenience house woman based in Sotenbori, Osaka, represents the underground society’s “Akame Network.” She possesses extensive knowledge of the streets and ensures that no small information goes unnoticed.

Hiroshi Nishitani, the chairman of the Eighth Generation Omi Alliance Directly Affiliated Oniinkai, is a young yakuza who succeeded the chairman position at an exceptional speed. Despite his seemingly coquettish appearance, Nishitani harbors a hidden violent side and an impulse to fight the strong.

Lastly, Kihei Hanawa, the manager of the Daidoji sect, serves as Kiryu Kiryu’s only connection to the outside world. Hanawa maintains a strictly professional attitude and never engages in redundant dialogues with Kiryu.

The prologue also provides insights into the two major organizations in the game. The Omi Alliance, based in Osaka, is Japan’s largest underworld organization. With the decline of the former enemy Tojokai, the Omi Alliance aspires to unify Japan.

On the other hand, the Daidoji sect is a secretive group that inherited the late “Showa White Gloves” Minoru Daidodera’s funds and power. They possess great influence in the political and economic spheres, operating from behind the scenes.

“Dragon Among People 7: Heroes Unknown” is set to release on November 9th on various platforms, including PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC (Steam). Fans eagerly await the release to witness the thrilling adventures that await Kazuma Kiryu and his companions in this latest installment of the Dragon Among People series.

