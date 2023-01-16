news=””>

The long-awaited is approaching Medicine entrance test 2023. This year everything changes: there will be two sessions, one in April and one in July, and the test will be carried out on the computer and managed by the There isi.e. the Interuniversity Consortium of Integrated Access Systems. The TOLC is a type of university entrance test adopted by most Italian faculties, and now also by medicine-dentistry and veterinary faculties.

What’s new, then, for the questionnaire? Here we will try to understand the questions and the structure of the test, as well as the score that will be assigned to the various questions.

Medicine test questions 2023 TOLC MED: which ones and how many are there

The new test of Cisia, also called TOLC MED, provides for the solution of 50 questions in 90 minutes. Unlike previous years, there will be a set time to complete the four sections into which the test is divided:

Text comprehension, knowledge acquired in studies: 7 questions in 15 minutes

Biology: 15 questions in 25 minutes

Chemistry and Physics: 15 questions in 25 minutes

Mathematics and reasoning: 13 questions in 25 minutes

Medicine test questions 2023: the score

Every question counts 1.00 points for each correct answer, minus 0.25 points for each wrong answer and 0 point for each omitted answer. Even the scoring system, however, changes compared to the past. In fact, it will correspond to the combination of the score achieved through the answers provided to the questions, and the equalization coefficient of the test. Indeed, the latter has the function of re-elaborating the result taking into account the level of difficulty of the quizzes, in order to give all candidates equal conditions while answering questions of different content. The final result will be the equalized score assigned to the candidate.

To access the ranking, you must have obtained a minimum equalized score of 10 points. If you fail to reach it on the first attempt, don’t worry: you will in fact be able to repeat the test in the second session which will be held in July.

Date TOLC MED 2023

In fact, all candidates will be able to take the test at two different times of the year, in these time frames:

1st session: from 13 to 22 April

2nd session: from 15 to 25 July

Once the two sessions have concluded, they will compete for the ranking with the highest score obtained in the two attempts.

