"Black Myth: Wukong" Year of the Rabbit Lunar New Year short film reveals the game See you in the summer of 2024!

"Black Myth: Wukong" Year of the Rabbit Lunar New Year short film reveals the game See you in the summer of 2024!

The stand-alone ARPG game “Black Myth: Wukong” (Black Myth: Wukong) developed by the Chinese game developer “Game Science” revealed in the short film for the Lunar New Year of the Rabbit that the game will meet with players in the summer of 2024, and at the same time entrain NVIDIA Display card, everyone is ready to upgrade the computer.

“Black Myth: Wukong” will be equipped with new technologies such as ray tracing and DLSS. In the short film for the Lunar New Year of the Rabbit, the protagonist White Rabbit happily received the CD-ROM game of “Black Myth: Wukong”, but after installing the game, he encountered a problem. It shows the problem of insufficient memory, which is a bit nostalgic for old players to install games from CDs, but now they are all downloaded from the Internet!

Because the old computer could not run “Black Myth: Wukong”, White Rabbit went to buy a new CPU, MB, RAM and GPU graphics card. Although the graphics card did not use the NVIDIA trademark, the model was NOFORCE PTX 12999. After the new computer is installed, the game says it will wait another 2042 days…

At the end of the film, two children and rabbits are seen playing the game “Black Myth: Wukong” in 2024 in the Year of the Dragon. Launched in the summer of 2024, players who love Chinese mythology will wait.

