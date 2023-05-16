Test of nicotine patches [Ökotest] – Health education

In the “Ökotest” test, twelve “nicotine replacement products” from pharmacies were examined, such as chewing gum containing nicotine, lozenges, patches, sprays and an inhaler. All products are prescription-free.

Since “Ökotest” also assumes that the products are not a substitute for cigarettes, these products can only counteract withdrawal symptoms if the nicotine level in those affected falls as a result of giving up smoking.

The effectiveness of the preparations was evaluated indirectly. There were two scientific advisors from the University of Frankfurt, Department of “Pharmaceutical Chemistry”, who had examined the study situation on “nicotine replacement therapy”. Whether this can adequately prove the effectiveness of the preparations tested here can only be assumed.

“Ökotest” then checked the information in the package insert for the preparations to see whether there were any questionable ingredients, such as titanium dioxide. And the packs and patches have been tested by a lab for chlorinated compounds.

So what was a good preparation in the eyes of “Ökotest”? Answer: Good effectiveness and no problematic additives.

How did “Ökotest” verify this? Answer: The effectiveness was proven by studies that were assessed by the scientific advisors of the Frankfurt University. And the presence of the additives is based on information from the package inserts.

By the way: If you are interested in such information, then you should definitely request my free practice newsletter

Test good – all good

Of the twelve preparations, eight were rated “very good” and four were rated “good”.

For all preparations, there was a unanimous “yes” when asked about their effectiveness, thanks to the expertise of the two scientific advisors from the University of Frankfurt. And in all preparations the ingredient was nicotine, which is not particularly surprising. Because the application is supposed to replace the missing nicotine from the cigarette.

So why was there a “good” grade four times?

The presence of “controversial or questionable excipients” played a role here, namely titanium dioxide and BHT (butylated hydroxytoluene) in the first place. The latter is a chemical compound from the group of toluene derivatives, a subgroup of phenols.

BHT is found in numerous consumer products and even in pharmaceuticals. It is even considered an approved food additive (designation E 321). Here, as an antioxidant, it should prevent oxidation processes of products. Don’t know if it’s carcinogenic. Blood coagulation disorders and liver tumors have been observed in animals.

Titanium dioxide is actually considered banned because it can possibly damage the genetic material, as “Ökotest” also explains. However, the substance is still permitted in medicinal products. I find this statement very remarkable.

Titanium dioxide also appears to be allowed in masks:

This article provides more information about titanium dioxide and where it can be found:

Back to the “eco-test”…

The grade “good” was awarded to the preparations that contained the said controversial excipients. In addition to titanium dioxide, three of the four preparations also contained BHT.

One preparation, “Nicorette Spray” from Johnson & Johnson, which was also rated “very good”, made a notable exception: the top grade was awarded here, although BHT was found. So BHT doesn’t seem to play that big of a role after all?

Or did “Ökotest” Johnson & Johnson not want to give another product a worse rating, after two of the four products rated only “good” also come from Johnson & Johnson?

It is also noteworthy that five of the twelve tested preparations came from Johnson & Johnson. The price range of these five products is also “very good”, with the most expensive preparation costing EUR 17.05 (the spray in question) and the cheapest EUR 4.00 (patch).

The price comparison

I have already named the most expensive preparation: Johnson & Johnson “Nicorette Spray” at EUR 17.05.

The cheapest preparation at EUR 2.83 is a patch from Omega Pharma (“NiQuitin Clear”). This preparation was also rated “very good”.

Smoking cessation made difficult

If you want to quit smoking, you need more than nicotine supplements. Fortunately, this is also presented accordingly by “Ökotest”. Quitting smoking is much more complicated than just taking a specific supplement. I explained more about this in these posts:

