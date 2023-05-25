THANKS TO THE FINANCIAL GUARD AND THE AIL ASSOCIATION, GIFTS ARRIVE FOR CHILDREN IN PEDIATRIC DEPARTMENTS

This morning, Wednesday May 24, 2023, the Provincial Commander of the Guardia di Finanza of Ferrara, Col. Cosimo d’Elia and the President of the AIL (Italian Association Against Leukemia, Lymphomas and Myelomas) of Ferrara, Gian Marco Duoreceived from Extraordinary Commissioner of the University Hospital, Dr. Monica Calamai, visited the young patients of the Pediatrics Department of the Cona Hospital, and in particular the Pediatric Oncohaematology Departments, the Day Hospital and the Pediatric Emergency Department. In addition to the little patients, there were also the Director of the Pediatrics Unit, Prof. Agnese Suppiejdoctors, nurses and collaborators, who spoke of their daily commitment to the care of children suffering from blood and oncological pathologies.

During the visit, the hospitalized children were various institutional gadgets of the Guardia di Finanza were distributed such as pens, pencils, Finzy comics, Finzy coloring, block notes and more. The financiers cheered up the day of the little patients with the presence of two dog units from the Provincial Command of Bolognawho brought theirs to the pediatric ward labrador named Calma and German shepherd named Jery. The two dogs played, albeit with all due precautions, with the children. At the end of the visit, all the little patients were given the certificate of “instructor for a day”.

The visit ended then at Department of Hematologywhere guests have been welcomed since Primary, prof. Antonio Cuneo and by all the staff.

The initiative sponsored by the Directorate General of the Arcispedale Sant’Anna and by the Fiamme Gialle of Ferrara is the result of the commitment and determination of the president and all the volunteers of the AIL of Ferrara, an association that has been carrying out for years within the hospital , where it has its headquarters, a daily support activity for patients suffering from hematological diseases and their families, encouraging research in favor of the Hematology Department through the provision of scholarships and research grants.