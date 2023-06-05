that’s where the first cases were

West Nile arrives in Italy. It’s about the mosquito virus, not new to Italy, where it returns after last year – in Italy alone in 2020 it recorded 57 cases of contagion and 4 deaths – it had spread to various provinces and had affected the highest number of people in Europe. In fact, for the first time since 2018 the number of infections had been defined as “increasing”. At the moment, even if the virus has returned to Italy, it has not affected any human beings.

L’Higher Institute of Health has published the first bulletin of the season on West Nile, whose distribution on the territory began in May, earlier than in previous years. The report highlights positivity to the mosquito virus for two provinces: Catania (04/05/2023) e Varese (08/05/2023). The first to be affected were the animals.

It was the National Reference Center for the study and assessment of exotic animal diseases (Cesme) of the Experimental Zooprophylactic Institute of Abruzzo and Molise and captured and analyzed a group of mosquitoes in Sicily and a crow in the province of Varese .

What is West Nile virus and how is it spread?

Il West Nile mosquito virus it is a virus of the family dei Flaviviridae and can lead to the onset of West Nile fever. The virus was first isolated in 1937 in Uganda and started spreading to Africa, Western Asia, Europe, Australia and finally America. In 2022 the mosquito virus spread in Italy, with an unprecedented boom in outbreaks. From June to November, the virus spread to both animals and humans.

Also in Europa the virus has caused concern for its widespread diffusion, but the worst data has been found in Italy. According to theEcdc (European Center for Disease Prevention and Control) 949 cases have been registered in Europe:

573 in Italy

283 in Greece

46 in Romania

14 in Hungary

9 in Germany

8 in Croatia

6 in Austria

5 in Spain

4 in France

1 in Slovakia

The recorded cases have led to 72 deaths total, of which 37 in Italy alone. The wide spread of the virus is given by their main transmission vehicles: wild birds and mosquito bites. Other very rare means of transmission can be:

organ implantation

blood transfusion

mother-to-fetus transmission in pregnancy

What are the symptoms of West Nile and how to prevent infection?

Most people are asymptomatic and show no symptoms. However, when there are signs, at least in 20% of cases, these are light and can last a few weeks at most. Among the most common symptoms are:

fever,

heachache

nausea

vomit

swollen lymph nodes

skin rashes

I severe symptoms they are rare and statistically affect 1 in 150 people. The most serious symptoms are high fever with severe headaches and muscle weakness up to vision disturbances, numbness, convulsions, and in the worst cases it can lead to paralysis and coma. In very rare cases (1 in 1,000 people) it may have permanent neurological effects such aslethal encephalitis.

The prevention in Italy it becomes fundamental if last year’s data is taken into consideration. The best way to prevent contagion is to avoid mosquito bites. For this you can: