Giorgia Meloni does not mince words and since G20 in Bali, the premier, underlines the great steps forward made in the fight against Covid thanks to vaccines and the incessant work of doctors and health workers. With clear words, Meloni extinguishes in one fell swoop the (unfair) criticisms received from the left for the case of the reintegration of the no vax doctors in service. The point expressed by Meloni is quite clear: to get out of the pandemic thanks to vaccines but no longer limit the freedom of citizens. “Covid is declining in many countries, including Italy. Thanks to the overtime work of health personnel, vaccines, prevention, citizens’ responsibility, life has gradually returned to normal”.

And again: “But there pandemic – continued Meloni – has shown the great fragility of our societies in the face of unexpected health crises. A dangerous situation that we have a duty to address in a structural way, without ever giving in to the easy temptation to sacrifice the freedom of our citizens in the name of protecting their health. Freedom and health are held together. Because certainly, if you have no health, freedom is useless. But on the other hand, what is health without freedom? “.

Finally, Meloni launched a message very clear to the whole international community: “We cannot afford to be caught off guard again – underlined Meloni -. But preparation, prevention and response to pandemics require resources, reliable funding and a greater capacity to mobilize funds. To this end, the Joint Finance-Health Task Force, co-chaired by Italy and Indonesia, has launched a specific Financial Intermediary Fund. The fund is expected to become fully operational by the end of the year. Fifteen donor countries and three charities have already committed to donating 1 , 4 billion dollars. Italy is the third largest donor, after the United States and the European Commission “.