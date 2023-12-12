Home » The 20 minute rule to avoid giving in to hunger pangs
Health

The 20 minute rule to avoid giving in to hunger pangs

by admin
The 20 minute rule to avoid giving in to hunger pangs

How the 20 Minute Rule Can Help You Resist Hunger Pangs

Feeling hungry and tempted to give in to those cravings for junk food? According to experts, resisting the urge for just 20 minutes can make a significant difference. Hunger pangs and sudden cravings are complex phenomena, involving both biological and psychological factors.

From a biological standpoint, hunger can be triggered by factors such as a reduction in energy reserves in the body or the presence of appetite-stimulating hormones. On the other hand, psychological factors such as stress and anxiety can also play a role. During times of stress, the body produces cortisol, known as the stress hormone, which can lead to increased hunger and a preference for high-calorie, sugar-rich foods.

But waiting just 20 minutes before satisfying a food craving, especially during stressful times, can make a real difference. In fact, hunger pangs are often nothing more than emotional responses to various stimuli, including stress, anxiety, or boredom. By resisting those cravings and waiting for them to subside, we often realize that we don’t actually want the food we were craving just 20 minutes ago.

Instead of giving in to those cravings, experts recommend distracting yourself for 20 minutes by doing something else, such as going for a walk, listening to music, or calling a friend. Understanding the emotional component of hunger can also help develop strategies to manage unhealthy eating behaviors and adopt healthy alternatives to meet emotional needs without compromising overall nutrition.

So the next time you’re hit with a craving, try waiting it out for 20 minutes and see if it makes a difference. You might find that those cravings aren’t as strong as they initially seemed.

You may also like

Almost a million more respiratory infections! Which pathogens...

Charting a New Path: The Multidimensional Approach of...

Measles, cases increased by 3,000% in Europe and...

Alcohol, smoking and nutrition, ISS: “No improvement in...

Controversy over Michael Dixon’s Appointment as Head of...

SANTA CLAUS AND HIS HELPERS ARRIVE IN THE...

Caregiver, who is this figure and what does...

When is it an addiction? You can identify...

Maximizing Psychological Well-being for Older Adults: Factors to...

LA TOCONA – DRIED FIGS SPAIN

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy