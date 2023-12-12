Disney not worried about leaving Playstation out of Indiana Jones

Microsoft’s Acquisition of Bethesda Excludes Indiana Jones Game from PlayStation 5

Following the announcement of Microsoft’s acquisition of ZeniMax/Bethesda, the gaming community has been eagerly awaiting news on the fate of the long-anticipated Indiana Jones game. Developed by Swedish studio Machine Games, the game has been the subject of much speculation regarding its release format, particularly after Microsoft’s acquisition of Bethesda.

Originally thought to be a multi-format release, the Indiana Jones game is now confirmed to be an Xbox exclusive, due to Microsoft’s renegotiated deal with Disney. This news was revealed during a trial between Xbox/Activision and the Federal Trade Commission last summer.

There has been some concern about the potential impact of this decision on the game’s sales, with some questioning Disney’s stance on the exclusivity. However, Disney’s Game Director Sean Shoptaw expressed confidence in the decision, stating that Xbox is still a major gaming market and that they believe the game will reach a broad range of people.

Despite the exclusivity news, little is known about the game itself, which was announced almost three years ago. It is speculated that the game may not be revealed until 2024, with a potential launch in 2025.

The decision to make the Indiana Jones game an Xbox exclusive has sparked debate within the gaming community, with many eagerly awaiting further details about the game and its eventual release.

