The Advantages of Technology in Occupational Medicine: Enhancing Efficiency and Health in Peru

Title: Benefits of Technology in Occupational Medicine: A Game Changer for Peruvian Workers

Subtitle: Technology-driven advancements in occupational medicine streamline processes and enhance worker well-being

Occupational health remains a fundamental right for all Peruvians associated with a labor payroll. Recognizing the significance of safeguarding workers’ well-being, the Peruvian State introduced Law 29783 on Safety and Health at Work in 2011. The primary objective of this law was to foster a culture of prevention regarding occupational risks and illnesses across the country.

One of the crucial obligations mandated by the law is the implementation of occupational medical examinations by employers. These examinations, conducted upon entry into work and at periodic intervals, serve to monitor the overall health status of employees. However, recognizing the arduous nature of this process, several technology-oriented companies have devised mechanisms to expedite and streamline these examinations.

The consequences of neglecting health prevention measures expose individuals to substantial risks, such as diseases, accidents, and delayed complications. To address this issue more effectively, technology offers a range of benefits that revolutionize the field of occupational medicine, as emphasized by Diego Alfageme, co-founder and Commercial Manager of Doktuz Plus.

1. Time-saving procedures: Adoption of new platforms enables a reduction of approximately 30 minutes per medical examination schedule and a reduction of one hour for result readings. Digital signatures facilitate quick record maintenance, while centralization and digitization of crucial medical information (PDF and XLS formats) enhances time efficiency. Reminders and management of appointments contribute to more productive use of time.

2. Ensuring transparency to avoid fines: Technology assists in quantifying potential contingencies during SUNAFIL audits, providing visibility into the diminishing number of fines through improved physician management. This entails raising observations and interconsultations, scheduling exams, and efficiently reading the results.

3. Identifying at-risk populations: Integrated systems allow for filtering medical information of employees and generating reports that aid in the early detection of diseases that could adversely affect their health in the future. This proactive approach ensures increased productive years while minimizing potential harm.

4. Utilizing sensors for risk monitoring: The incorporation of various medical devices equipped with sensors offers real-time insights into the impact of health programs on employees’ well-being. Smartwatches capable of monitoring blood pressure, portable spirometers for controlling asthma attacks, and Bluetooth-connected scales for obesity are just a few examples.

5. Optimizing communication: Technology facilitates seamless information flow between employers, employees, and medical centers through personalized notifications and reminders via email and/or WhatsApp. These efficient communication channels enhance overall management and contribute to more effective decision-making.

The integration of technology into occupational medicine in Peru is revolutionizing the sector, diversifying capabilities, and improving worker welfare. With advancements in time-saving procedures, enhanced transparency, early identification of health risks, sensor-based monitoring systems, and streamlined communication, employers and employees alike are benefiting from a more efficient and proactive approach to occupational health.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

