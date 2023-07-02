Germany announces the withdrawal of its troops from Mali “in an accelerated manner”

German troops will be withdrawn from Mali “in an accelerated and orderly manner” after the expiration of the mandate of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) on Friday, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said in her twitter account.

“We would like to continue contributing to the security of the Malian population. However, the military government has made it increasingly difficult. The abrupt end of the entire MINUSMA is bitter news for the people of Mali, to whom the mission gave protection and hope,” Baerbock tweeted. “We will continue to support Malians to the best of our ability,” he added.

On Wednesday, France prepared a draft resolution on the withdrawal of MINUSMA that was approved this Friday. According to the document, a contingent of more than 15,000 people has to start reducing its presence on Saturday and withdraw completely from Mali on January 1, 2024.

According to the text, despite the withdrawal of MINUSMA, the mission will be authorized until September 30 “to respond with force to imminent threats of violence against civilians and to contribute to the safe delivery of humanitarian aid.” with RT

Related

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

