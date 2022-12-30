breaking latest news – In a few days, the beginning of a new year, 2023, will be celebrated: the old one, 2022, ends like 2021, with the pandemic. But what has changed in these 12 months and what will change in the next? The Study Center of Fimmg Rome, the union of family doctors of the Capital, has made an analysis of the situation seasoned with some useful advice for a safe New Year’s Eve.

The first point, the doctors explain, is the big outbreak in China, which, given the size of the country worry about a potential increase in risk of new variants of the virus, but which in fact today has characteristics similar to ours. So both vaccines, diagnostic tests, and specific therapies work.

“Ma he virus – underlines Fimmg – it is much more widespread and contagious than the previous variants, therefore it is better to adopt a few simple, and by now known, measures that allow us to spend the holidays without having to pay for it at the beginning of the year with fever and illness. Which? If you have a fever or a cold or don’t feel at your best, avoid attending convivial events, we think your friends or family appreciate the gesture, especially if they are elderly or have serious medical conditions. If you are planning to attend events with many people, it is not necessary to go there with the suit mask and glovesbut at least keep it responsible behavior, prefer airy environments or if indoors with high ceilings, do not share glasses, cutlery or plates with others, as far as possible avoid chick to chick”.

Christmas, New Year’s holidays (Agf)

And again, “If you have any doubts about your health – doctors advise – take a quick swab before dinner, not later, the cost isn’t prohibitive, they can be found for two euros, and everyone’s safety, especially grandparents, costs much less than a fireworks. It’s been almost three years since the start of the pandemic, we know many things about the virus, the first thing to always remember is that we need to prevent it, anticipate the moves, not underestimate. Recent work has shown that reinfection can also become a serious problem in the elderly”.