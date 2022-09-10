Home Health the alarming correlation confirmed by a study
Health

by admin
The correlation between alcohol and cancer has been confirmed by a study: this type of drink, very widespread, is really dangerous for health.

Drink (Photo on energepic.com on Pexels)

Loved by many, the alcoholic beverages they should be consumed as little as possible. This is confirmed by a study that found the link between cancer and alcohol. The cancerous pathologies they are a terrible enemy: every day there are so many people who struggle to get rid of them.

Widespread for aperitifs or toasts during the evenings, drinks are present in the life of many, demonstrating how widespread they are. To confirm their danger was one study conducted at the university level.

Correlation between alcohol and cancer

The University of Seoul – under the guidance of Dr. Jung Eun Yoo – underlined the danger of alcohol. In particular they have been encountered carcinogenic substances: l’ethanol it would be the most dangerous.

Alcohol consumption (Concord90 from Pixabay)

Enclosed in drinks, it generates very heavy damage to DNA and tissuescontributing to the incorrect genesis of new cells.

To bring this research to life, the scholars relied on a study in which 4.5 million people were involved. From this sample emerged as those who are used to consume alcoholic drinks every day are more at risk.

The result of the study highlights the danger of alcohol and how important it is to consume it, therefore, the as little as possible especially in the long termite.

Non-alcoholic cocktail recipes to make at home
Non-alcoholic mojito (Image by Ruben Lozano from Pixabay)

It definitely isn’t once sporadic to affect health: on a specific occasion you can, in fact, make a toast. What makes the difference is to make alcohol a permanent presence in your lives: in these cases you will have to completely review your habits to ensure your health, trying to contain these drinks as much as possible.

