The bad habit that many women have during their period: this way you risk infections and damage to your health

Many women don’t change pads often during their period. This can cost them health damage. Here’s what you need to know.

During the menstrual cycle every woman should feel at ease, even when using a sanitary pad. Fortunately, there are sanitary pads on the market that are well suited to the different needs of women. Everyone can choose the type that she prefers the most. But more important is to know how often you need to change them to avoid infections and damage to health.

Perhaps not all women imagine it, but there are some ‘bad’ habits widespread among them which – even if done unknowingly – can bring great risks to the organism and the body.

How often should pads be changed during a cycle?

There are different absorbents on the market, suitable for the needs of every woman and specific for different flows and quantities of blood.

How to choose and how often is it important to change pads? (tantasalute.it)

There are the external ones, with or without wings, or the long external ones for abundant flows, suitable for wearing at night. The external ones can have different fragrances or essences, and can be made of cotton or made with synthetic materials. Then there are internal tampons or panty liners, ideal for lighter flows. Regardless of the type of absorbent, it is important for a woman to avoid a bad habit, namely that of not changing the pad so often.

In fact, this should be changed regularly throughout the day and also at night to avoid infections and damage to health. In general, pads should be changed at least every 4 hours. If the flow is heavy, the replacement should take place at least every 2 hours. You should do this even if the pad appears to be dry, because the blood flow is deeply absorbed and is not visible (but in fact the pad is dirty). In this way the microorganisms that can cause infections and damage to health multiply. Furthermore, by changing the absorbent, you will avoid the spread of bad smells, which can also become very unpleasant and indicate that bacteria and microorganisms are multiplying.

By changing the pad regularly, the smell you will feel will instead be the normal one of blood. An additional tip is to wash and dry your private parts thoroughly every time you change the pad. The latter must be folded and placed in the clean absorbent wrapper and placed in a basket in the bathroom or in the garbage. It should never be thrown into the toilet to avoid problems with the drain. Taking care of your intimate hygiene and changing your sanitary pad often is very important to guarantee a period without health problems or problematic infections.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

