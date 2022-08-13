Home Health The Bayern Munich players retreating in Acquapartita, a “traveling gym” arrives next to the football field
The Bayern Munich players retreating in Acquapartita, a "traveling gym" arrives next to the football field

The Bayern Munich players retreating in Acquapartita, a “traveling gym” arrives next to the football field

The 24 athletes of Bayern Munich’s Serie A women’s football team arrived on Tuesday afternoon at the Miramonti Sport & Wellness Resort in Acquapartita. During the retreat, a van set up as a “traveling gym” to train outdoors in complete safety will also train thanks to the “Trifit Truck”. An outdoor fitness project born from the mind of Emanuele Gollinucci, creator of the “Trifit” method for personalized group training that is used in 3 locations in Cesena and in 12 other centers throughout Italy.

“The Bayern Munich team asked the Resort to set up an equipped outdoor gym next to the football field” says Emanuele Gollinucci, “the Miramonti staff contacted our center in Bagno di Romagna who immediately thought of Trifit Truck “. Emanuele and the Trifit guys on Tuesday morning brought the Trifit Truck to Acquapartita and in a very short time they managed to set up a real gym adjacent to the field with all the necessary equipment to train a team of the highest level.

“The Truck was created thanks to the generosity of all our students in the pan-demic period to allow us to train them outdoors safely” explains Emanuele. The Bayern Munich players will remain in Emilia Romagna until August 13, and they are also planning a friendly match with Sassuolo.

