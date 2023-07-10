The Benefits of a Light Walk After Eating for Managing Type 2 Diabetes

Title: Walking After Meals Shown to Help Manage Type 2 Diabetes, Study Reveals

Subtitle: Incorporating physical activity into daily routine can lower glucose spikes and improve insulin sensitivity

Type 2 diabetes cases have been steadily increasing in recent years, with Spain alone reporting 5.1 million affected individuals, and a staggering 537 million worldwide, according to the International Diabetes Federation. To effectively manage this chronic condition, experts recommend a comprehensive treatment approach that includes diet, exercise, oral medications, and insulin administration.

In a breakthrough study published in the journal Sports Medicine, researchers have discovered that a short light walk after eating can significantly reduce glucose spikes that often occur after meals. This finding provides new hope for individuals living with type 2 diabetes.

Understanding the physiological process, Carmen Sanz, a professor of cell biology at the Complutense University of Madrid, explains that after eating, nutrients like glucose pass into the bloodstream, causing a rise in sugar levels within the body. However, engaging in physical activity, such as walking, allows the muscles to consume this excess sugar, thereby reducing the need for insulin.

Professor José Viña, an expert in Physiology at the Faculty of Medicine of Valencia, adds that physical activity acts as an additional mechanism to regulate glycemic levels in the muscle, benefiting individuals with type 2 diabetes. The study revealed that a light walk after a meal was more effective in lowering postprandial glucose levels compared to simply standing. It resulted in a 17% reduction, while standing only led to a 9.5% decrease.

Moreover, the National Center for Cardiovascular Research (CNIC) has identified a link between insulin resistance or prediabetes and the development of artery diseases, such as atherosclerosis. Thus, incorporating regular physical activity, including walking and other sports, is highly recommended to mitigate these risks.

Although type 2 diabetes has a significant hereditary component, physical activity can play a vital role in reducing the chances of developing the condition. In fact, walking is an affordable and accessible form of exercise for people of all fitness levels.

For those unable to walk or seeking alternative options, resistance exercises are equally significant for managing diabetes. Pedro José Pinés, a member of the Managing Committee of the Diabetes Area of ​​the Spanish Society of Endocrinology and Nutrition (SEEN), recommends performing two to three sessions of resistance exercises per week.

Additionally, high-intensity interval training (HIIT) offers a time-efficient alternative, lasting between 10 and 30 minutes, and can be highly beneficial for overall health.

Both experts and researchers emphasize the significance of breaking a sedentary lifestyle and engaging in physical activity every 30 minutes, making a positive impact on overall health and glycemic control for individuals with both type 1 and type 2 diabetes.

The study authors recommend integrating light walks during work breaks and highlight the importance of incorporating physical activity into the workplace. Notably, walking for five minutes every 55 minutes of work can combat sedentary behavior and contribute to a reduction in mortality by 17%.

In conclusion, although there is no specific exercise regimen that is universally applicable, any form of physical activity can have a positive effect on health, glucose levels, and insulin sensitivity. With walking after meals shown as a particularly effective method, individuals with type 2 diabetes can use this simple but impactful practice to better manage their condition and improve their quality of life.

