The Benefits of ‘Power Walking’ and its Advantages over Running

The popularity of running in Aragón has been on the rise, with an increase in competitions and people taking up the sport. However, for those looking for similar benefits with less effort, power walking is gaining traction as an effective alternative.

Power walking involves walking at a brisk pace, mimicking the intensity of running but without actually running. This moderate-intensity exercise is suitable for people of all ages and is a favorite choice during hot summer months when high temperatures make running uncomfortable.

By power walking, individuals can improve cardiovascular health and activate muscles throughout the body. The lower body muscles, such as glutes, quadriceps, and calves, benefit the most, but the abdomen and arms are also engaged, making it a complete workout.

To reap the full benefits of power walking, it is important to maintain the proper pace and technique. This includes walking briskly, using arm movements, contracting the abdomen, and lifting the foot properly to avoid muscle strain and strengthen the core. Studies suggest that a comfortable pace for most people is around 4.3 kilometers per hour, or 100 strides per minute.

Power walking is not only a great way to shed extra pounds gained during the summer but also improves cardiovascular health, strengthens muscles and joints, reduces stress, and helps control glucose spikes. It offers similar benefits to running but with less impact and in a more moderate manner, making it suitable for individuals with health concerns or restrictions.

While power walking may be less demanding than running, it can burn similar calories due to its longer duration. However, for effective weight loss, it should be combined with a healthy and balanced diet.

In summary, power walking is gaining popularity as a less demanding alternative to running while still providing similar health benefits. Whether one chooses to run or power walk, both can be effective in maintaining fitness and losing weight, with power walking being a suitable option for individuals with specific health considerations.

