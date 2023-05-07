the best energy drinks to drink in the morning

In the morning, instead of drinking coffee for breakfast, we can replace it with some energizing drinks: here are the best.

Coffee remains the most loved drink by Italians, inevitable during the day, and obviously inevitable in any self-respecting breakfast. However, this stimulating drinkit can very well be replaced by others energy drinksequally beneficial, but containing less caffeine, a substance which, if taken in excessive quantities, can cause some problems.

I benefits of coffee are now highlighted by many scientific studies, the important thing is not to overdo it. In fact, it is advisable to hire a maximum of 4 cups a day. However, some people, perhaps too sensitive to caffeine, could try consuming other drinks, equally beneficial, which involve well-being for the body and mind, giving the right energy.

Energy drinks to replace coffee

Among the exceptional drinks that can easily replace coffee during the day, and still find sprint and energy, we find the barley coffeeor the ginseng. These are two very good drinks, excellent for digestion. They are perfect to be enjoyed even after a meal. Otherwise, you can drink the chicory coffee.

Especially indicated for those suffering from gastritis or irritable colon, the chicory coffee it is a drink with a similar taste, but with a sweeter aftertaste. It is caffeine free and improves intestinal health. The barley coffeewe were saying, a delicate and tasty drink which has numerous benefits, helping in digestion and relaxing the mind.

Furthermore, it reduces inflammation and is an ally of heart ailments. And again, the land it is always the drink par excellence, to be sipped several times during the day. And what about the Yerba mate? It is a drink originating from South America, with a fairly strong taste. Contains caffeine and other antioxidant substances.

Finally, you can try drinking the ground matchaa green powder obtained from the pulverization of the plant Camellia sinensis. It can be enriched with lemon or milk. In short, we have enough of choice. It’s also a way to start the day differently, perhaps by alternating these healthy drinks.