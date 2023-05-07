Juventus on the way to the Champions League

Juventus Turin has achieved an important success in the fight for the Champions League places in the Italian Serie A. The record champions celebrated a 2-0 away win at Atalanta Bergamo in the 34th round on Sunday and jumped to second place in the table.
The goals were scored by Samuel Iling-Junior (56th) and Dusan Vlahovic (98th). Juventus’ lead over fifth-placed AC Milan is five points, while Bergamo is sixth.
City duel goes to Milan
Milan clearly won the city duel with Rome in Serie A on Saturday. AC Milan celebrated a 2-0 home win over Lazio with goals from Ismael Bennacer (17′) and Theo Hernandez (29′). A little later, Inter also won 2-0 at AS Roma thanks to Federico Dimarco (33′) and Romelu Lukaku (74′) and thus defended fourth place, two points ahead of their city rivals.
Roma are five points behind Inter in seventh place with four rounds to go and a slim chance of qualifying via the league for the next edition of the Champions League. Lazio are just three points clear of AC Milan and are in danger of losing a place in the top flight.
Milan had to do without striker Rafael Leao in the win against Lazio, who had to leave the field injured in the eleventh minute. A mission on Wednesday in the Champions League semi-final against city rivals Inter is therefore questionable.
