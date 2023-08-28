The Best Hair Supplements to Revitalize Your Hair After Vacation

The Best Hair Supplements to Try When You Return from Vacation

When you return from the sea, your hair is inevitably more stressed, due to less attention in the shampoo-conditioner or mask sequence, and due to the saltiness that is not completely removed after countless baths in salt water. For this reason, and also to anticipate the inevitable change of season, it is important to start taking hair supplements, valid allies to make hair grow healthier and stronger, and to combat excessive fall or the formation of split ends.

In short, taking care of and stimulating the scalp is the mantra for those who love to see their hair well fortified. And since having beautiful, long and fast-growing hair means seeing it healthy, start thinking that biotin, keratin, zinc and copper, as well as other essential trace minerals for the body, must be your daily allies from here in mid-autumn. But don’t worry, there are some fun ones too, like those developed by Kourtney Kardashian with its Lemme brand, reminiscent of a gummy candy but rich in vitamins and minerals instead of sugars.

After all, the scalp is very similar to the epidermis of the face, with the same hydrolipidic film and the same pH, and deserves the same attention. Therefore, right after applying the anti-aging cream, take one of these supplements.

We Have Selected 9 Hair Supplements for You:

1. Swisse Hair Skin Nails

With biotin, vitamin C, zinc, and milk thistle, it is among the most popular and well-loved supplements for its effectiveness. Also suitable for vegans, these lozenges – here in the 60-day format – also have an unflavored taste.

2. Bears With Benefits Ah-Mazing Hair Vitamin

Among the funniest products, because in tasty sweets with cherry flavor, but without sugar, and in the shape of a teddy bear, these supplements with biotin and zinc are loved for their effectiveness in hair growth without the appearance of split ends.

3. Aime Hair & Scalp Boost

One of the products that have recently intrigued the web. A biotin-based complex that ensures scalp balance and improved hair growth.

4. To Go Stronger, Better, Longer

The supplement, vegan, which takes care of hair and nails together, making them grow healthier and stronger. Contains glutamine and marine magnesium, for long and voluminous hair.

5. Collistar Integrates Hair and Nails

With echinacea, nettle, copper, biotin, and zinc, it is a complete supplement in which all ingredients act in synergy to safeguard the health, beauty, and well-being of hair and nails.

6. D-LAB Nutricosmetics 3-Month Hair Nourishment

A formula that works in two ways: the hair growth supplement increases the daily intake of keratin building blocks, while the Keratin Absolute complex directly supplies keratin. The active combination, in three months of intake, the cellular memory, and the results on the hair fiber appear lasting.

7. Phyto Duo Phytophanere

A bestseller that gives strength and vitality to brittle hair and nails, taking two capsules a day for three months. These supplements give strength and increase capillary growth and volume.

8. Gloryfeel Vitamins for Hair

With extracts of keratin, biotin, zinc, selenium, and millet, these supplements help to grow and strengthen hair, accelerating its growth and blocking its fall.

9. Martin Food Supplement for Hair

A food supplement formulated with two types of ingredients that help maintain the health of the scalp, nourishing it from within and at the same time purifying the body of excess toxins, often the cause of hair loss.

These supplements are great allies in promoting healthier, stronger hair. By incorporating them into your daily routine, you can combat the effects of stress, salt, and changing seasons on your hair. Whether you prefer the more traditional options or the fun gummy supplements, there is something for everyone.

Remember that a healthy scalp leads to healthier hair, so take care of it just like you would your facial skin. Start your day with one of these supplements, and watch your hair transform into luscious locks.

View more

Do you want to receive all the best of Vogue Italia in your inbox every day?

Subscribe to the Vogue Italia Daily Newsletter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

