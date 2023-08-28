Home » Germany: Development Policy Video Workshop | 02. – 03.09.2023 | News pool Latin America eV
News

Germany: Development Policy Video Workshop | 02. – 03.09.2023 | News pool Latin America eV

by admin
Germany: Development Policy Video Workshop | 02. – 03.09.2023 | News pool Latin America eV

Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
WhatsApp
Email

Do you work on development policy issues and are you fascinated by moving images?
Would you like to work more visually, but don’t know where and how to start?
Then you are exactly right with us!

Visual media are particularly well suited to depicting living environments far away from home and global structures in their complexity.

In our two-day workshop we will discuss these Basics of visual storytellingrecord your own sequences and edit them into a short video📽️

All you need is yours Smartphone and a Laptopwhich is powerful enough to edit videos on it.. otherwise feel free to try your hand at creativity 🙂

External microphones and tripods are provided by us.

At a glance:

When? 02.09/03.09.2023 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (Saturday) and 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday

Wo? In the rooms of the NPLA | Koepenickerstrasse 187/188 10997 Berlin

The workshop will take place face-to-face and NOT online

Please register by August 19, 2023 by email to: koordination@npla.de

Participation fee: 30€

We look forward to seeing you!

Development Policy Video Workshop | 02. – 03.09.2023 | Newspool Latin America eV by Newspool Latin America is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 international.

See also  Head of state

You may also like

In videos and photos.. the arrival of Lieutenant...

Kevin McCarthy Supports Impeachment Inquiry Against President Biden

strong earthquake was felt in Cali and western...

Jianghai District Holds Meeting to Advance Rule of...

The Beijing Plan: Leave or Stay?

Daedong Mobility, ‘Docent Chair Robot’ experience event

Protesters Gather at NYC Mayor’s Residence to Voice...

Operations and seizure of liquor at the Pereira...

Record-breaking Investment Deals at the 14th China-Northeast Asia...

Stock market: continued bad phase? Does not have...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy