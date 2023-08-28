Germany: Development Policy Video Workshop | 02. – 03.09.2023 | News pool Latin America eV

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

WhatsApp

Email

Do you work on development policy issues and are you fascinated by moving images?

Would you like to work more visually, but don’t know where and how to start?

Then you are exactly right with us!

Visual media are particularly well suited to depicting living environments far away from home and global structures in their complexity.

In our two-day workshop we will discuss these Basics of visual storytellingrecord your own sequences and edit them into a short video📽️

All you need is yours Smartphone and a Laptopwhich is powerful enough to edit videos on it.. otherwise feel free to try your hand at creativity 🙂

External microphones and tripods are provided by us.

At a glance:

When? 02.09/03.09.2023 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (Saturday) and 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday

Wo? In the rooms of the NPLA | Koepenickerstrasse 187/188 10997 Berlin

The workshop will take place face-to-face and NOT online

Please register by August 19, 2023 by email to: koordination@npla.de

Participation fee: 30€

We look forward to seeing you!

Development Policy Video Workshop | 02. – 03.09.2023 | Newspool Latin America eV by Newspool Latin America is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 international.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

