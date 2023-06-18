The best of Maibock | > – television – programs AZ – Sass

Rainer Sass is on his way to Lilienthal near Bremen for this show. There, the NDR cook visits the idyllic country inn Zur Schleuse on the north bank of the Wümme. The guests particularly appreciate the traditional North German home cooking from Jürgen Geffken. The lock innkeeper received a freshly killed maybuck from the hunters in the neighborhood. Jürgen Geffken would now like to prepare the noble venison with Rainer Sass. Recipes for the program on NDR Text page 590 and on the Internet at www.>/kochen